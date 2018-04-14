Hot Property: Record heights

Asked to name the most exclusive communities in the Los Angeles, gated Beverly Park — with its large-lot homes and affluent homeowners — would make our short list. Last year, sales in the area included the former home of baseball home run king Barry Bonds, which sold for $26.5 million, and the former home of actress-comedian Reba McEntire, which fetched $25.15 million. This week's curation leads off with a $32-million sale, the highest publicly recorded deal in the enclave so far this year.