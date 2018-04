Hot Property: One for the home team

News anchor Natalie Morales fell in love with the kitchen of her Brentwood home just by looking at photos. "When I saw this kitchen, the tiles and the giant island, I was sold right away," said the West Coast anchor of NBC's "Today" show and host of the entertainment show "Access." Since moving into the 6,500-square-foot home, the spacious, sky-toned kitchen has become the stage for her culinary self-discovery.