Hot Property Newsletter: Music makes the world go round

This week's lineup includes artists from the heavy metal, pop and country genres buying and selling from Hancock Park to Miami.
Check out our featured Home of the Week, listed at $1.698 million. The architecture of the 94-year-old fairy-tale house in Hollywood Hills is an example of the Storybook movement popularized in the U.S. and England during the 1920s. Steep rooflines, a conical turret known as a witch's cap and hand-painted wall coverings are holdovers from Hollywood's Golden Age.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
A piano-shaped pool
Tommy Lee of Motley Crue fame has cut the asking price for his personalized home in a gated Calabasas community to $4.65 million. He paid $5.85 million for the showplace 11 years ago.
The exotic three-story, built in 1987, features a recording studio, a movie theater, an indoor spa and a central atrium with cascading waterfalls and a retractable glass roof.
The 9,991 square feet of living space includes formal living and dining rooms, two kitchens, a library/office, a wine room, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A lounge with a wet bar sits off the atrium.
The landscaped backyard centers on a piano-shaped swimming pool with a spa and waterfall.
Lee, 55, is a founding member of Motley Crue and the rock band Methods of Mayhem.
Off the block
Joey McIntyre won’t be hanging tough on this block anymore. The singer-songwriter of New Kids on the Block fame has parted with his renovated home in historic Hancock Park for $5.836 million.
The Traditional-style home, built in 1925, sold about two weeks after hitting the market.
Set back from the street, the two-story boasts such details as stonework, wainscoting and a checkerboard marble foyer. There are four bedrooms and six bathrooms including an upstairs master suite with a fireplace and an expanded bathroom.
The quarter-acre property also includes a guesthouse and a stone-rimmed swimming pool.
McIntyre, 45, joined New Kids on the Block in 1985. The boy band’s hits include "Step by Step," "Please Don't Go Girl" and "You've Got It (The Right Stuff)."
A fan favorite?
Singer-songwriter Sia scored a hit on the sale of her cozy place in Echo Park. After she listed the bungalow in April for $849,000, the home sold for $980,000.
The artsy abode, built in 1936, has 836 square feet of living space containing two bedrooms, a tile-covered bathroom, a living room and a kitchen lined with butcher block countertops.
There’s also a garage that’s been converted into a studio space.
Sia, a native of Australia, sang in the acid jazz band Crisp and performed backup vocals for Jamiroquai before going solo. She’s since released eight studio albums.
Shaking things up
Colombian pop star Shakira is once again fishing for a buyer in Miami Beach, listing a waterfront mansion she owns there at $11.648 million.
This is the fourth time the waterfront property has been on the market since the singer bought it in 2001 for $3.38 million.
At 8,708 square feet, the two-story estate includes a hookah lounge off the entertainment room, six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an office and a gym. A back patio wraps around the swimming pool.
Shakira has won three Grammys and 13 Latin Grammys. Her hits include “La Bicicleta,” “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”
Where he laid down tracks
A house near Malibu Creek State Park that was owned by late country star Glen Campbell has sold in Agoura Hills for $880,000.
The Traditional-style home features a high-end recording studio containing a live tracking room, a vocal booth and a control room. The studio was created in what was the three-car garage.
The 1,938-square-foot house, built in 1965, includes three bedrooms and three updated bathrooms.
Campbell, who died last year at 81, popularized such songs as "Galveston," "Wichita Lineman" and "By the Time I Get to Phoenix." He released more than 70 albums during his lifetime.
One of his great hits
The onetime home of actor-singer David Hasselhoff is up for sale in Encino at $6.995 million. The “Baywatch” lifeguard sold the property five years ago for $3.549 million.
And while no beachfront is involved here, the 1988 Traditional sits in a sea of lawn on 1.5 acres with a putting green, a tennis court and a swimming pool.
Living spaces within the 11,149 square feet include a two-story living room, a formal dining room, a family room with a bar, an eat-in kitchen, a screening room, a music room, an office and a gym. Two one-bedroom guest houses bring the bedroom count to a total of seven.
Hasselhoff, 65, starred in "Baywatch" from 1989 to 2000 and "Knight Rider” from 1982 to 1986). “The Hoff” was a judge on "America's Got Talent" from 2006 to 2009. He has had a following in Europe as a recording artist since the late '80s.
From the archives
Ten years ago, Kat Von D, the tattoo artist star of "LA Ink," inked another sort of deal. The queen of tattoos leased a 500-square-foot guesthouse above the Sunset Strip for $2,000 a month.
Twenty years ago, a Rancho Mirage house that Frank Sinatra had bought for his mother in 1970 came on the market at $950,000. The singer-actor sold the house in 1977, a few months after Dolly Sinatra was killed, at age 82, in a plane crash. The 5,700-square-foot home had four bedroom suites, a media/game room and a great room with a wet bar.
