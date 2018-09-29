Hot Property Newsletter: Signs of the times

Everybody wants to make a buck. A lot of churn in the real estate market is due to speculation and investment. People inevitably try to time the market and cut their losses or increase their gains. And no wonder. Some have a lot of skin in the game, trying to turn multimillion-dollar properties. This week, we’ll highlight a few such examples including a Holmby Hills place once owned by a megastar singer-entertainer and a house that’s just one in a series of sales for a supermodel.