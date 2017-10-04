Former L.A. Galaxy player Nigel de Jong gets his price for Encino home

Professional soccer player Nigel de Jong, who played for the L.A. Galaxy last year, has sold his home in Encino for the asking price of $4.3 million.

He bought the property a year ago for the same price, public records show.

The East Coast-inspired two-story, built in 2016, sits behind walls and fencing and has a covered porch next to the front door. Some 7,000 square feet of interior space include a formal entry and a two-story living room that opens to the dining room. An office/den and a glass-enclosed wine cellar sit off the foyer.

The East Coast-inspired traditional sits on a corner lot of nearly half an acre in Encino. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Custom bookshelves and built-ins line a wall in the family room. The kitchen is outfitted with a broad island and white cabinetry. There are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

Sliding glass doors extend the living space outside, where there is a swimming pool, a spa and a fire pit. A pool house sits next to the pool area. In a back section of the grounds is a fenced sports court.

Lucinda Blencowe of Nourmand & Assoc. was the listing agent. Matt Epstein of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

De Jong, a 32-year-old defensive midfielder, joined Turkey’s Galatasaray last year after spending the first half of 2016 with the L.A. Galaxy. He made 18 appearances, including 12 starts, for Galatasaray last season.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Milwaukee Brewers owner scores an oceanfront spot on Malibu’s Broad Beach

Hollywood producer seeks $81.5 million for Johnny Carson’s former Malibu home

Baseball great Barry Bonds lists his Bay Area home for $6.6 million

NASCAR's Matt Kenseth speeds away from his waterfront home in North Carolina