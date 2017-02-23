Former boxing champ Oscar De La Hoya lands a condo in Pasadena for $2.65 million

Oscar De La Hoya, the former boxing champion and Golden Boy Promotions chairman, has bought a condominium in downtown Pasadena for $2.65 million.

Found within the Montana building, the single-story unit has high ceilings, polished stone and hardwood floors and gallery walls that run the length of the residence. The 4,150 square feet of interior space was dressed by late interior designer Joe Nye.

The 4,150-square-foot unit has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a private terrace. (Podley Properties) (Podley Properties)

A formal entry, a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a library/den, an office, three bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms are among the living spaces. There’s also a wine cellar.

Walls of windows and glass doors take in a view of the private patio. At about 550 square feet, the outdoor living area is among the largest at the residential development.

Building amenities include 24-hour security, an indoor exercise pool and a fitness center.

The property came to market in September for $2.95 million, records show. It previously changed hands seven years ago for $2.75 million.

Jeanie Garr-Roddy and Bill Podley of Podley Properties were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Roman Martin of Coldwell Banker represented De La Hoya.

De La Hoya, 44, is an Olympic gold medalist and a winner of 10 world championships in various boxing weight classes. He founded the boxing promotion company Golden Boy Promotions in 2002. Golden Boy currently reps such fighters as Canelo Álvarez and Jorge Linares.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Off with a bang? L.A. County sees two sales of $30 million or more in early February

Expanded Traditional home in Bel-Air builds on '30s roots

Homes in Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Solvang for around $750,000

'Downton Abbey's' Allen Leech finds a scenic spot in Studio City to manage