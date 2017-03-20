Unearthing a 1930s time capsule in Pacific Palisades

The 1936 Spanish-style house in Pacific Palisades was designed by John Byers. (Simon Berlyn) (Simon Berlyn)

A wrought-iron window covering and a decorative front door provide clues to the types of original details contained within this Spanish-style house in Pacific Palisades. Custom-built in 1936, the well-maintained two-story home features a wooden vaulted ceiling living room with ornate stair railings and Spanish-tile risers.

Address: 14920 Ramos Place, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Price: $6.895 million

Built: 1936

Lot size: 18,012 square feet

House size: 4,374 square feet, six bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Dining room, butler’s pantry, den and living room fireplaces, bar, breakfast area, swimming pool, rear yard, two bungalows, two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90272 ZIP Code in January was $4.035 million based on 26 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 45% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Barbara Boyle, Sotheby’s International Realty, (310) 255-5403

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Twitter: @laurenebeale

See more Homes of the Day:

Modernist treehouse blends into its Studio City hillside

1920s Beverly Hills chateau is polished to a fine sheen

Elegant condo opens the door to Pasadena's Grove at Ambassador Gardens