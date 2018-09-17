Palm Beach mansion, a political fundraising hot spot, seeks $8 million

In the small beach community of Florida’s Ocean Ridge, a mansion with political prowess is on the market for slightly less than $8 million.
Then-presidential hopefuls John McCain and Michele Bachmann both previously held fundraisers at the seaside estate, which offers 9,870 square feet across two stories.
Including a detached guesthouse and four-car garage, the square footage swells to 13,000 feet. Together, both homes offer six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.
Picture windows have ocean views throughout the interior, which features hardwood-lined living spaces. Dual chandeliers top the kitchen and dining area, and there’s a fireplace in the living room. A billiards room with a wet bar, a movie theater, a gym and a brick wine cellar are among a range of amenities that fill out the living space.
The property’s focal point is found outside, where a pair of stone lions bookend a pool and spa. A palm-topped patio area with an outdoor kitchen surrounds the space.
A half-mile away, a 50-foot boat slip at the Boynton Inlet is included in the property’s price tag.
Valerie Coz and Jeffrey Wilson of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
When it first hit the market in 2016, the property was listed at $12 million. It last traded hands nine years ago for $9.375 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.