Lil Wayne wants $29.5 million for Miami Beach mansion

Lil Wayne settled down in Hidden Hills last year, dropping $15.4 million on a modern farmhouse on three acres. Now the rapper is shopping around his home on the other side of the country, listing a Miami Beach mansion for $29.5 million.

His West Coast home has a bit more space, but the East Coast home offers a prime location. It spans half an acre on Allison Island, a 35-acre island filled with luxury homes on Biscayne Bay. To take advantage of the waterfront setting, there’s tropical backyard with a swimming pool, cabana, private dock and 110 feet of water frontage.

Advertisement

Tucked behind gates, the estate features an impressive entry with double doors at the end of a floating walkway over water. The exterior is wrapped in wood and glass, and the same design palette continues inside, where vast, minimalist spaces boast clean lines and 22-foot ceilings.

The 10,278-square-foot floor plan holds seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including a primary suite with a private terrace. For amenities, there’s a movie theater, wine cellar, elevator and outdoor patio surrounded by garden walls.

Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has sold more than 120 million records over the course of a decades-long career that has seen him release 13 studio albums and win five Grammys. His hits include “A Milli,” “The Motto” and “Lollipop.” On the business side, he serves as chief executive of the record label he founded, Young Money Entertainment.