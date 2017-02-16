Concrete block design sets the tone at Palm Springs redo

We usher in Modernism Week with a contemporary renovation in Palm Springs. Set behind a geometric, three-dimensional concrete block wall, the single-story Midcentury Modern is entered through opaque-glass-and-steel doors. Architect Charles DuBois is known for designing some of the desert community’s more distinctive houses, including this one in the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood.

Address: 802 N. Rose Ave., Palm Springs 92262

Price: $1.995 million

A contemporary renovation has updated this 1961 single-story in Palm Springs. (David Blank) (David Blank)

Built: 1961

Lot size: 11,761 square feet

House size: 2,550 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Kitchen island, living room and den fireplaces, media room, Fleetwood sliding doors, swimming pool and spa, mountain views

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 92262 ZIP Code in December was $550,000, based on 39 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 25% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Chris Menrad, HK Lane Real Estate/Christie’s International, (760) 904-5234

