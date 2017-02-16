Concrete block design sets the tone at Palm Springs redo

We usher in Modernism Week with a contemporary renovation in Palm Springs. Set behind a geometric, three-dimensional concrete block wall, the single-story Midcentury Modern is entered through opaque-glass-and-steel doors. Architect Charles DuBois is known for designing some of the desert community’s more distinctive houses, including this one in the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood.
Address: 802 N. Rose Ave., Palm Springs 92262
Price: $1.995 million
Built: 1961
Lot size: 11,761 square feet
House size: 2,550 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms
Features: Kitchen island, living room and den fireplaces, media room, Fleetwood sliding doors, swimming pool and spa, mountain views
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 92262 ZIP Code in December was $550,000, based on 39 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 25% increase compared with the same month the previous year.
Agent: Chris Menrad, HK Lane Real Estate/Christie’s International, (760) 904-5234
To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.
Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.
See more Homes of the Day:
Vintage details grace elegant 1920s Colonial in Altadena
Another side of Greene & Greene on display in Pasadena
La Quinta tennis compound features five homes and unlimited court time