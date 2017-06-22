PartyNextDoor drops $2.5 million on Mediterranean mansion in Ventura County

The party is moving to Ventura County. Jahron Brathwaite, the rapper-songwriter better known as PartyNextDoor, has bought an estate in Santa Rosa Valley, a community tucked in between Thousand Oaks and Camarillo, for $2.5 million.
Set behind gates, the 5-acre spread takes in panoramic views and includes a lighted tennis court, equestrian facilities and a large orchard.
The Mediterranean-style house, built in 1992, features a two-story foyer, formal living and dining rooms, a home theater, a game room and a dry sauna. The family room opens to an eat-in kitchen with French doors leading outside. A total of six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms lie within 8,100 square feet of interior space.
The expansive grounds center on a custom swimming pool with a beach entry, waterslide, swim-in grotto and spa. Koi ponds, multiple waterfalls and tropical landscaping further the resort-like vibe.
The property had been listed for $2.499 million, property records show.
Rosemary Allison of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Nicholas Ialacci of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.
The hip-hop artist, 23, has released two studio albums and two EPs, including “PartyNextDoor 3” last year. He has collaborated with such artists as Drake, Big Sean, Rihanna and Travis Scott.
