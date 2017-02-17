Midcentury Modern stands tall among Pasadena's architectural homes

Giving the appearance of a low-slung single-story from the street, this Harold Bissner-designed Midcentury Modern holds a surprise out back. Two levels with walls of glass and vaulted-ceiling rooms look out onto a stone-surrounded swimming pool area complete with changing rooms.

Among Bissner’s well-known homes was PBS legend Huell Howser’s Volcano House in Newberry Springs.

Address: 1625 Knollwood Drive, Pasadena 91103

Price: $1.958 million

The Midcentury Modern house is in the Linda Vista area of Pasadena. (Erik Grammer) (Erik Grammer)

Architect: Harold J. Bissner Jr.

Built: 1955

Lot size: 12,432

House size: 3,248 square feet, five bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Rock living room fireplace, hardwood and slate flooring, family room, updated kitchen and master bathroom, breakfast room, home office, den, gym, beamed ceiling, three-car garage, circular driveway

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91103 ZIP Code in December was $600,000 based on 16 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.5% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Michael Dilsaver, Partners Trust, (626) 696-4800

