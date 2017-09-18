Veteran jazz bassist moonlights as a landlord in Studio City

Jazz bassist Pat Senatore has a house up for one-year lease — furnished or unfurnished — in Studio City at $5,850 a month. He has owned the property for decades.

The 1950s single-story cottage and detached guest unit contain a total of three bedrooms, three bathrooms and 1,987 square feet of living space. Skylights illuminate the open-plan interiors. The music room can comfortably accommodate a piano and string trio.

Jazz bassist Pat Senatore will try his hand at landlording in Studio City. (Daniel Dahler) (Daniel Dahler)

French doors off the living room allow for indoor-outdoor entertaining. There are two patios.

Views take in the surrounding trees. The two-car garage is detached.

Senatore, 82, played with Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass in the 1960s. He has worked with Stan Kenton, Peggy Lee, Carmen McRae and Freddie Hubbard, among others. He retired in January as artistic direction with Alpert’s Vibrato, but still performs there.

Craig Nadeau of Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

