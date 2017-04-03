NBA veteran Paul Pierce lists Cheviot Hills home for sale at $3.395 million

NBA elder statesman and Clippers wing Paul Pierce has put his longtime home in Cheviot Hills on the market for $3.395 million

Pierce, now in his 19th NBA season, bought the property in 2001 for $1.81 million, records show.

The Mediterranean-inspired home, built in 2000, has nearly 5,300 square feet of living space including a two-story foyer, an office, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Fireplaces are found in the great room, living room and master bedroom.

The two-story home in Cheviot Hills sits on a corner lot with views of city lights and green belt. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Sets of French doors lead to a wide loggia that opens to the leafy backyard. Lawns, hedges and mature trees fill out the grounds.

There’s also a three-car garage.

Daniel Brown of the Agency holds the listing, according to the MLS.

Pierce, a 10-time NBA All-Star, won a championship in 2008 with the Boston Celtics and has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards. He has appeared in 22 games for the Clippers this year, his second season with the team.

