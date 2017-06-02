Paul Westphal passes his Palos Verdes Estates home on to new owner

Paul Westphal, the decorated professional basketball player and former NBA coach, has sold his longtime home in Palos Verdes Estates for $3.4 million.

The hacienda-style house, built in 1958, came up for sale in late February and had an offer in hand in about two weeks. Westphal paid $1.49 million for the roughly half-acre property in 2004, property records show.

Set above the street, the 4,500-square-foot home features a rotunda entry, beamed ceilings and stone and hardwood floors. Living spaces include an updated kitchen, an office, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. An attached casita has additional quarters.

Sitting on about half an acre in Palos Verdes Estates, the hacienda-style home features multiple patios, two outdoor fireplaces and a spa. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Various patios and sitting areas extend the living space outdoors. Mature trees, lush landscaping, an outdoor fireplace and a spa complete the setting.

Chris Adlam of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty represented both Westphal and the buyer.

Westphal, 66, was a standout at USC after attending Aviation High in Redondo Beach. He went on to play 12 seasons in the NBA for the Celtics and Suns, making five all-star teams.

As a head coach, Westphal led Phoenix to the NBA Finals in 1993. He also coached the Seattle SuperSonics and Sacramento Kings. More recently he spent three seasons as the top assistant to Lionel Hollins and the Brooklyn Nets.

