Actress Peri Gilpin fishes for a buyer above Malibu's Broad Beach

Actress Peri Gilpin, known to television audiences for her roles on “Frasier” and “Make It or Break It,” has listed her little slice of California Cape Cod in Malibu for $3,899,999.
The East Coast-inspired residence has a laid-back beachy vibe and sits on more than an acre overlooking the ocean at Broad Beach. The dining room takes in coastline views. The kitchen opens to the living room.
The 3,741 square feet of living space contain four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
There is a guesthouse, a detached 1,600-square-foot art studio/shed and a swimming pool. Olive trees, lawn and gardens complete the gated grounds.
Gilpin, 56, bought the property through a trust in 2013 for $2.54 million, public records show. She has been on the series “Scorpion” (2015-16), “Mr. Robinson” (2015) and “Break a Hip” (2015).
Ben Salem of Rodeo Realty is the listing agent.
Twitter: @laurenebeale
