Producer Peter Graves and novelist Lindsay Maracotta offer up home in the Hollywood Hills

Film producer Peter Graves and his wife, novelist Lindsay Maracotta, have listed their Mediterranean-style home in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $4.675 million.
The 1940s home, located on celebrity-popular Woodrow Wilson Drive, sits on a third of an acre. Gates open to a long driveway leading to a landscaped courtyard with a fountain.
The nearly 5,000-square-foot interior is filled with bright, oversized living spaces with French doors and hardwood floors. The formal dining room and master suite have fireplaces. There's also one attached to a kitchen-adjacent lounge.
The master suite, one of four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, opens to a private balcony overlooking an outdoor patio with a grill. The grounds also hold a swimming pool and spa.
Records show the couple bought the property in 2005 for $2.5 million.
Billy Rose of the Agency holds the listing.
Graves served as co-president of PolyGram films from 1996 to 2000, producing such movies as "The Big Lebowski" (1998) and "Being John Malkovich" (1999).
Maracotta has has penned eleven novels, including "Everything We Wanted" (1984) and "The Dead Hollywood Moms Society" (1996), which was the basis for the Hallmark film "Hollywood Mom's Mystery."
