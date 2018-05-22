Pharrell to hang his hat at Tyler Perry's L.A.-area mansion

The 48-year-old is known for his role as Madea, an older woman he has portrayed in such films as "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" (2002), "Madea's Witness Protection" (2012) and "Tyler Perry's Madea's Neighbors From Hell" (2014). His extensive writing and producing credits include the television shows "House of Payne" (2007-12) and "If Loving You Is Wrong."