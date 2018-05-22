Pharrell to hang his hat at Tyler Perry's L.A.-area mansion

Pharrell, the singer-songwriter and music producer, was the buyer of actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry's modern mansion in Mulholland Estates, The Times has confirmed. The privately gated, 17,245-square-foot estate sold earlier this month for $15.6 million.
Built in 1992, the custom residence is visually imposing, with angled ceilings, pyramid skylights and thick steel beams that support towering walls of tempered glass. Overlapping living and dining areas, a game room, 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms are among the living spaces.
At the heart of the home, a dramatic marble staircase rises over an indoor reflecting pool and connects the three floors.
The gated property sits on about four acres with multiple living and dining terraces, rock sculptures, a koi pond and a sports court. A water slide and swim-in grotto highlight the resort-style swimming pool and spa.
The front motor court can accommodate as many as 30 vehicles.
The sale is a quick turnaround for Perry, who parts with the estate after about nine months of ownership; records show he paid $14.5 million to buy the modern estate in August.
The 48-year-old is known for his role as Madea, an older woman he has portrayed in such films as "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" (2002), "Madea's Witness Protection" (2012) and "Tyler Perry's Madea's Neighbors From Hell" (2014). His extensive writing and producing credits include the television shows "House of Payne" (2007-12) and "If Loving You Is Wrong."
Pharrell has won multiple Grammy Awards. Among the 45-year-old's hits are the single "Happy" from the animated movie "Despicable Me 2." He served as a coach on the singing competition show "The Voice" from 2014 to 2016.
Josh and Matt Altman, the Altman Brothers of Douglas Elliman, were the listing agents. Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.
The Blast first reported the purchase.
