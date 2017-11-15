Tiny Wild West-themed home in Pioneertown can be wrangled for $120,000

Saddle up and settle into this cozy spot in Pioneertown fit for John Wayne himself.
The Wild West-themed home, perfect for any cowboy, sheriff or outlaw looking for a place to kick off their boots, has come on the market for $120,000.
At 150 square feet, there isn’t much room for showdowns in the tiny cabin, but it’s certainly not lacking in old-timey feel.
Western details begin out front, where a red star hangs over a tin roof and front porch. Inside, features include wood accents on the walls, windows and cabinets. A ladder leads up to a loft.
There’s no bathroom or kitchen, so residents will have to dig a well for water access.
Outside, a small patio provides views of the surrounding desert. The 2.65-acre lot also includes a corral and a tin windmill. There’s also a solar system, according to the listing.
Madelaine LaVoie of Cherie Miller and Associates holds the listing.
A small community in San Bernardino County, Pioneertown was built in the 1940s as a western film set. Actors Roy Rogers, Dick Curtis and Russell Hayden were among the developers and investors of the dusty town, which features a saloon, a bank and a bowling alley. It was later used as the shooting location for productions like “The Cisco Kid” and “Judge Roy Bean.”
Twitter: @jflem94
