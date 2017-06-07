Actresses Poppy Montgomery and Bree Turner cut a deal in Pacific Palisades

How’s this for a recasting. Actress Poppy Montgomery has sold her home in Pacific Palisades to actress Bree Turner and her husband, orthopedist Justin Saliman, for $4.955 million.
Tucked behind walls and gates, the traditional-style house was designed by architect Kenneth Ungar and built two years ago.
Beyond the Dutch-style front door, the 7,800 square feet of living space features oak floors, hand-honed woodwork and fireplace mantels in the family and living rooms. A pass-through connects the formal dining room and kitchen, which has a large center island. A media room and wine cellar reside on the lower level.
Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms include a master suite with an oversized bath and another fireplace.
Outdoors, there’s a covered patio, lawns and a built-in barbecue.
Designed by architect Kenneth Ungar, the traditional-style house has 7,800 square feet of living space that includes family and living rooms, a center-island kitchen, a media room and wine cellar.
Montgomery bought the house new two years ago for $4.899 million, The Times previously reported.
Clifford Rowe and Andrea Tzadik of Teles Properties hold the listing. Marc Noah of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers.
Montgomery, 44, is known for her television roles on “Without a Trace” and, more recently, “Unforgettable.” This year the Australian-born actress starred in the Lifetime movie “A Surrogate’s Nightmare.”
Turner, 40, was a regular on the supernatural series “Grimm” over the past six years. Her film credits include “Just My Luck” (2006) and “Smashed” (2012).
