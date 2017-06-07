Actresses Poppy Montgomery and Bree Turner cut a deal in Pacific Palisades

How’s this for a recasting. Actress Poppy Montgomery has sold her home in Pacific Palisades to actress Bree Turner and her husband, orthopedist Justin Saliman, for $4.955 million.

Tucked behind walls and gates, the traditional-style house was designed by architect Kenneth Ungar and built two years ago.

Beyond the Dutch-style front door, the 7,800 square feet of living space features oak floors, hand-honed woodwork and fireplace mantels in the family and living rooms. A pass-through connects the formal dining room and kitchen, which has a large center island. A media room and wine cellar reside on the lower level.

The Pacific Palisades traditional, built in 2015, has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 7,800 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms include a master suite with an oversized bath and another fireplace.

Outdoors, there’s a covered patio, lawns and a built-in barbecue.

Designed by architect Kenneth Ungar, the traditional-style house has 7,800 square feet of living space that includes family and living rooms, a center-island kitchen, a media room and wine cellar.

Montgomery bought the house new two years ago for $4.899 million, The Times previously reported.

Clifford Rowe and Andrea Tzadik of Teles Properties hold the listing. Marc Noah of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers.

Montgomery, 44, is known for her television roles on “Without a Trace” and, more recently, “Unforgettable.” This year the Australian-born actress starred in the Lifetime movie “A Surrogate’s Nightmare.”

Turner, 40, was a regular on the supernatural series “Grimm” over the past six years. Her film credits include “Just My Luck” (2006) and “Smashed” (2012).

Caption In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. Caption In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Beverly D’Angelo is ready to part with her 1920s Spanish-style Beverly Hills

Jillian Michaels tones her asking price and relists Malibu beach house

Big Island retreat with a (slight) link to Nicolas Cage seeks $9.5 million

Paul Westphal passes his Palos Verdes Estates home on to new owner