Barry’s Bootcamp co-founder trims the price for her French farmhouse in Malibu

Rachel Mumford, who co-founded the Barry's Bootcamp fitness brand, has cut a cool half a million off the price tag of her French farmhouse-style estate in Malibu's Point Dume.
First introduced last summer at $9.995 million, the rustic estate is now available for $9.495 million.
The 1950s home offers 5,800 square feet of living space, replete with warm stone accents and smooth plaster walls. Vaulted ceilings of reclaimed wood hang over the living room, and wood finishes in the kitchen and hallways provide a countryside feel.
Sliding barn doors open to the master suite, which is dressed in similar stone and wood materials. The single-story home holds seven bedrooms and 6.25 bathrooms.
Pocketing doors connect an open dining area to the verdant backyard, where grass surrounds a wood deck, pool and spa. The grounds total nearly an acre.
Tony Mark and Russel Grether of Compass hold the listing.
Mumford, who bought the home three years ago for $7.45 million, launched the first Barry's Bootcamp alongside celebrity trainer Barry Jay in 1998.
The brand now boasts locations in New York, Miami, London and Norway, and it counts David Beckham and Mandy Moore among its 40,000 members.
Twitter: @jflem94
