Rancho Mirage compound blends innovation and art

Two-foot-thick rebar-reinforced walls of rammed earth, and concrete floors stained with wine, are among the distinctive features at this Rancho Mirage compound. There are ceilings made of tin, peacock feathers and leather. The stained-glass windows, railings and sinks were imported from Europe.

Address: 70380 Desert Cove Ave., Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Price: $4.9 million

The Ranch Mirage compound is set amid citrus trees and lawn. (Anthony Barcelo) (Anthony Barcelo)

Built: 2003

Lot size: 65,340 square feet

House size: 9,500 square feet, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Features: Six fireplaces, billiard room, card room, two-story art studio, dance studio, aviary, saltwater lagoon-style swimming pool, citrus trees, lawn, four-plus car garage, circular driveway

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 92270 ZIP Code in February was $640,000 based on 26 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 20% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Leonardo Montenegro, (760) 424-3000, and Enzo Ricciardelli, (310) 255-5467, both with Sotheby’s International Realty

