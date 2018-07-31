Packers wideout Randall Cobb looks to catch a buyer for Virginia home

It was a short stint in Virginia for Green Bay Packer Randall Cobb. The Pro Bowl receiver has listed his Arlington home, which he bought last year, for $2.35 million.
Built in 2016, the contemporary build offers modern chandeliers and clean lines across an open floor plan.
Tray ceilings top a living room with a wall-mounted fireplace, and the space also holds a dining area and sleek kitchen. Connected to the family room is a stylish wet bar with built-ins.
The tray ceilings continue in the master suite, whose bathroom features a spa bath and travertine-tile shower. In all, there are four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 5,845 square feet.
From the master, a balcony overlooks a fenced backyard with a fire pit. An elevator services all three floors.
Dianne Van Volkenburg of Long & Foster Real Estate holds the listing.
After a stand-out career at Kentucky, Cobb was drafted by Green Bay in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In seven seasons, he has 432 catches and 42 touchdowns, including a memorable fourth-quarter grab that clinched the NFC North title for the Packers over the Chicago Bears in 2013.
He bought the property last February for $2.05 million, according to public records.