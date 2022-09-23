Former Ram Jared Goff passes Hidden Hills home for $6.4 million

NFL quarterback Jared Goff just sold his Hidden Hills home for $6.396 million — a nice improvement upon the $4.05 million he paid for the place in 2018.

A California native, Goff spent five seasons with the Rams and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance before he was traded to the Detroit Lions in 2021. During his four-year stay, he touched up the backyard by adding a custom golf chipping pad and putting green.

Like many homes in Hidden Hills, the property has plenty of space at 1.4 acres and takes advantage with a main house, guesthouse and entertainer’s backyard complete with a swimming pool, spa, covered patio and grilling area.

1 / 10 The courtyard. (Jeff Elson) 2 / 10 The open floor plan. (Jeff Elson) 3 / 10 The living room. (Jeff Elson) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (Jeff Elson) 5 / 10 The patio. (Jeff Elson) 6 / 10 The pool. (Jeff Elson) 7 / 10 The single-story home. (Jeff Elson) 8 / 10 The yard. (Jeff Elson) 9 / 10 The putting green. (Jeff Elson) 10 / 10 Aerial view of the estate. (Jeff Elson)

Advertisement

A sculpture-filled courtyard marks the entry, leading into the 4,300-square-foot main house featuring pocket doors and cathedral ceilings. In addition to four bedrooms and four bathrooms, there’s a game room, private office and second-story loft.

The ranch-style home spans a single story and opens to multiple lounges with sweeping views of the surrounding hills. Outdoor stairs descend to the 1,100-square-foot guesthouse at the other end of the property.

Jordan Cohen of Remax One handled both ends of the deal.

Goff, 27, played college ball at California before being drafted by the Rams with the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He’s played in two Pro Bowls since and tossed 126 touchdowns in six seasons, including 19 last year with the Lions.