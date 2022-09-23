Advertisement
Real Estate

Former Ram Jared Goff passes Hidden Hills home for $6.4 million

The 1.4-acre estate includes a main house, guesthouse, swimming pool and putting green.
(Jeff Elson)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
NFL quarterback Jared Goff just sold his Hidden Hills home for $6.396 million — a nice improvement upon the $4.05 million he paid for the place in 2018.

A California native, Goff spent five seasons with the Rams and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance before he was traded to the Detroit Lions in 2021. During his four-year stay, he touched up the backyard by adding a custom golf chipping pad and putting green.

Like many homes in Hidden Hills, the property has plenty of space at 1.4 acres and takes advantage with a main house, guesthouse and entertainer’s backyard complete with a swimming pool, spa, covered patio and grilling area.

The courtyard with a view of the home, trees and grass.
1/10
The courtyard.  (Jeff Elson)
The open floor plan gas high wooden ceiling and living and dining furniture with nearby windows.
2/10
The open floor plan.  (Jeff Elson)
The living room has furniture, a wooden ceiling and a rug.
3/10
The living room.  (Jeff Elson)
The kitchen has an island, appliances, overhead lighting, a dining area nearby and windows.
4/10
The kitchen.  (Jeff Elson)
The patio has furniture, a pool nearby and trees in the background.
5/10
The patio.  (Jeff Elson)
The pool has trees and grass around it.
6/10
The pool.  (Jeff Elson)
The single-story home has a pool nearby surrounded by grass.
7/10
The single-story home.  (Jeff Elson)
The yard is grassy and has trees with the house and a pool in the background.
8/10
The yard.  (Jeff Elson)
The putting green is down a slope with trees nearby.
9/10
The putting green.  (Jeff Elson)
Aerial view of the estate with the house, pool, trees and grass.
10/10
Aerial view of the estate.  (Jeff Elson)

A sculpture-filled courtyard marks the entry, leading into the 4,300-square-foot main house featuring pocket doors and cathedral ceilings. In addition to four bedrooms and four bathrooms, there’s a game room, private office and second-story loft.

The ranch-style home spans a single story and opens to multiple lounges with sweeping views of the surrounding hills. Outdoor stairs descend to the 1,100-square-foot guesthouse at the other end of the property.

Jordan Cohen of Remax One handled both ends of the deal.

Goff, 27, played college ball at California before being drafted by the Rams with the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He’s played in two Pro Bowls since and tossed 126 touchdowns in six seasons, including 19 last year with the Lions.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

