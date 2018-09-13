TV director Randy Zisk hopes to get away with big profit on Point Dume ranch home

Director-producer Randy Zisk, whose credits include “Monk” and “The Mentalist,” is prepared to part with his Malibu digs. He’s listed his home in the Point Dume area for sale at $5.6 million, a sizable jump up from the $3.16 million he paid for the place four years ago, real estate records show.
Set on an oak-filled acre about a quarter-mile from the ocean, the property centers on a ranch-style house dating to the 1970s. The single-story house features hardwood floors and a wood-beamed great room with a stone fireplace in a little over 2,000 square feet of living space.
Sliding glass doors brighten the family room, and a breakfast bar sits adjacent to the kitchen. In the master suite — one of four bedrooms and two bathrooms — there’s a freestanding tub and tile-splashed shower.
The space offers direct access to the swimming pool out back. In the front, a garage parks two.
Matt Rapf of Pritchett-Rapf & Associates is the listing agent.
Zisk got his start directing in the early ‘90s with “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.” Since then, he’s directed episodes of “House M.D.,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Prison Break” and more recently, “How to Get Away With Murder.”