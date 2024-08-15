Want to live in the ‘Poltergeist’ house? No portal to another dimension, but does come with a hot tub

The Simi Valley home where the classic horror movie “Poltergeist” was filmed is officially for sale and the Realtor promises this house is clean of any “ghostly antics.”

Filming locations are always popular for movie fans, but this four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house was a main character in the 1982 film, coming to life and terrorizing a family that moves in.

In the Tobe Hooper-directed film, the family navigates ghosts, a child-snatching tree and hidden portals to a different dimension.

Lauren Murdock, who holds the listing with Equity Union, promises there are no portals and no ghosts. Instead, she said, large windows give the home plenty of natural light, there’s a built-in office space and four spacious upstairs bedrooms.

This is the first time in 45 years that the home along Roxbury Street is for sale, she said, and the listing has already garnered plenty of attention.

The home was newly built when it first caught the eye of filmmakers, Murdock said, and the large lot made production easier for the crew with all their equipment.

Now, Murdock said, the 16,000-square-foot property could be ideal for new homeowners to build a pool house or an accessory dwelling unit for extra income. It could also be enough space for an RV or boat. The house is currently priced at $1,174,999.

In the horror film, the backyard is excavated as the family is building a new pool, but the dig reveals the home had been built atop a cemetery.

There’s a pool and hot tub there now that, according to the listing, is “ideal for cooling off on hot California days or hosting epic pool parties.”

But unlike in the movie, it was not built atop a cemetery. It is close to schools, parks, shopping and dining locations, according to the listing, but not inter-dimensional portals.

Much of the house will still be familiar to fans of the movie, including the kitchen and family room, which were included in several of the movie’s iconic scenes.

Homes made famous in popular films sometimes can be tricky to sell, especially those in the horror genre, but Murdock said she quickly decided to lean into that theme with the “Poltergeist” house.

“There’s going to be buyers that won’t want to buy it because they think it’s haunted,” Murdock said, but others are drawn to being part of Hollywood history.

“It’s better to tell everyone what it is, and have fun playing with it,” she said.