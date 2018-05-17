Rapper Logic is ready to reason with the Tarzana housing market

For any hit-makers in search of a new home, Logic's Tarzana estate, complete with a professional recording studio, is on the market for $2.199 million.
Set in a guard-gated community, the 2-acre property holds two houses: a main home spanning 4,000 square feet, and a guest house that has an additional 2,000 square feet of room to move.
In the main house, the floor plan introduces a range of flooring including tile, carpet and hardwood. The living spces include a bright living room and a center-island kitchen with granite countertops. The master suite, one of five bedrooms, opens to a balcony that soaks in views of the surrounding mountains.
Two bedrooms, a second kitchen and the professional recording studio lie within the guesthouse. Next to the secondary structure is a basketball half-court.
Nestled into the opposite of the landscaped backyard are a brick-rimmed swimming pool and seperate spa.
Records show the rapper bought the home two years ago for $1.9 million.
Mica Rabineau of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing.
Logic, 28, released his first mixtape, aptly titled "Logic: The Mixtape," in 2009. The Maryland native put out three more before his debut studio album, 2014's "Under Pressure," was released by Def Jam Recordings.
Twitter: @jflem94
