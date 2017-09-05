Former Steeler Rashard Mendenhall completes handoff of Santa Monica townhouse

Time for a celebration dance. Former Pittsburgh Steelers tailback-turned-TV writer Rashard Mendenhall has sold his Santa Monica townhouse for $1.5 million after seven months on the market.
The sale price was $79,000 less than the athlete’s original asking price, records show.
Sitting across from the Brentwood Country Club, the two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home features high ceilings, a gourmet chef’s kitchen and exotic hardwood floors.
The home is naturally designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining, with a balcony and patio on each level and a man cave down below. Winding staircases wrapped in detailed ironwork connect each of the four levels, while a rooftop deck overlooks the ocean on one side and the city on the other.
Living spaces in the 1,800-square-foot space include a living/dining room and an office, while the spacious master bedroom has a bathroom decked out in granite and a whirlpool bath.
Mendenhall bought the property in 2014 for $1.4 million, according to public records.
Neil McDermott of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Jimmi Weaver of Silicon Beach Homes represented the buyer.
Mendenhall, 30, played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals during his six-year career, winning a Super Bowl with the former. When announcing his retirement in 2014, the athlete wrote, “I want to travel the world and write!” He has since fulfilled his literary goal, taking a job as a writer for the HBO football series “Ballers.”
