Former Steeler Rashard Mendenhall completes handoff of Santa Monica townhouse

Time for a celebration dance. Former Pittsburgh Steelers tailback-turned-TV writer Rashard Mendenhall has sold his Santa Monica townhouse for $1.5 million after seven months on the market.

The sale price was $79,000 less than the athlete’s original asking price, records show.

Sitting across from the Brentwood Country Club, the two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home features high ceilings, a gourmet chef’s kitchen and exotic hardwood floors.

The home is naturally designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining, with a balcony and patio on each level and a man cave down below. Winding staircases wrapped in detailed ironwork connect each of the four levels, while a rooftop deck overlooks the ocean on one side and the city on the other.

The multilevel townhouse in Santa Monica has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 1,800 square feet of living space. (Chad Z. King / A Bird's Eye) (Chad Z. King / A Bird's Eye)

Living spaces in the 1,800-square-foot space include a living/dining room and an office, while the spacious master bedroom has a bathroom decked out in granite and a whirlpool bath.

Mendenhall bought the property in 2014 for $1.4 million, according to public records.

Neil McDermott of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Jimmi Weaver of Silicon Beach Homes represented the buyer.

Mendenhall, 30, played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals during his six-year career, winning a Super Bowl with the former. When announcing his retirement in 2014, the athlete wrote, “I want to travel the world and write!” He has since fulfilled his literary goal, taking a job as a writer for the HBO football series “Ballers.”

