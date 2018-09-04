LeBron’s agent Rich Paul splashes out $4.35 million for second L.A. home

A corporate entity tied to Rich Paul, the longtime friend and agent to new Laker LeBron James, has bought a newly built home in Fairfax for $4.35 million.
Like his superstar client, who owns two homes in Brentwood, the purchase is Paul’s second in the Los Angeles area. Two years ago, the Klutch Sports founder paid $3 million for a house in nearby Beverly Grove.
A modern interpretation of a traditional-style home, the gated two-story features six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and more than 5,600 square feet of living space. Built-in booth seating sits next to the kitchen, which connects to the dining room by way of a butler’s pantry. There are fireplaces in the living room and master suite.
Outside, there are covered and uncovered patio space, a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool with a spa and waterfall feature. The home, completed this year, sits on a roughly 7,700-square-foot lot.
The property hit the market in July for $4.495 million and sold in about a month, records show.
James Harris, David Parnes and Meir Kroll of the Agency were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Jaime Cuevas of Compass represented the buyer.
Paul, 36, broke into the sports representation business working under James' first agent, Leon Rose, at Creative Artists Agency. He formed Klutch Sports in 2012, with James being among the first to join the new agency.
Guards John Wall and Eric Bledsoe and forwards Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson are among Paul’s other clients.