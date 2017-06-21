BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Richard Dorman-designed post-and-beam comes full circle in Sherman Oaks

Neal J. Leitereg
Originally designed by architect Richard Dorman, this Midcentury home in the Sherman Oaks Estates neighborhood has a new lease on life thanks to a recent restoration by artist Chris Salay.

Vintage tongue-and-groove ceilings and Terrazzo floors blend with such updates as new cabinetry and fixtures in the bathrooms and kitchen. Walls of glass and windows take in drought-tolerant landscaping and a swimming pool on the one-acre site.

The details

Location: 3307 Scadlock Ln., Sherman Oaks, 91403

Asking price: $2.185 million

Built: 1959

Architect: Richard Dorman

House size: 1,963 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 0.97 acres

Features: Exposed beams; Terrazzo flooring; floor-to-ceiling windows; open-plan living and dining rooms; updated kitchen; viewing porch; swimming pool; drought-tolerant landscaping; private garden

About the area: In the 91403 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median sales price in May was $1.358 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 9.3% increase in price compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Aaron Kirman, (310) 994-9512, John Aaroe Group

