'Fast and the Furious' director Rob Cohen finds a new place to park it in Woodland Hills

Filmmaker Rob Cohen, who created “The Fast and the Furious” action franchise, has bought a home in Woodland Hills for $1.755 million.

The Mediterranean-style home, built in 1950 and remodeled last year, sits behind gates and has a palm-lined walkway leading to the front door.

Inside, the 4,650 square feet of living space includes living and family rooms, a wet bar, a center-island kitchen and a dining room that opens to the back patio. Distressed wood floors and gray hues lend a contemporary sheen to the interior.

The four-bedroom Mediterranean sits on more than a third of an acre in Woodland Hills with a swimming pool. (Wayne Ford) (Wayne Ford)

The second-floor master suite is equipped with a sitting area, a fireplace and a lavish bath that connects to a custom walk-in closet. There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in all.

Outside, mature trees shade a fenced and tiled swimming pool. Lawns and landscaping fill out the grounds.

Michael Chez and Christina Anwar of Rodeo Realty were the listing agents. Jeff Biebuyck and Dana Olmes of Ewing Sotheby’s International Realty represented Cohen.

The 67-year-old Cohen is a director, producer and screenwriter. Among his film credits are “xXx” (2002) and “Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story” (1993). He also created the reality series “Topless Prophet.”

