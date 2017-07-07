Rob Kardashian's Calabasas home sells for $2.44 million

A Calabasas home that Kris Jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, bought for son Rob Kardashian has sold for $2.44 million.
The traditional-style home on a cul-de-sac came to market in January for $2.675 million and more recently was listed for $2.55 million. Jenner, through a blind trust, bought the property a year ago for $2.285 million, The Times previously reported.
Built in 2005, the gray-hued house has 4,256 square feet of living space on two floors. Living areas include family and living rooms, a center-island kitchen, a library and two fireplaces. A vaulted-ceiling dining room sits adjacent to the kitchen and has a view of the swimming pool.
The master suite features a separate sitting room, dual vanities and a soaking tub, for a total of four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
French doors lead from the main floor to the pool, which has a raised spa and waterfall feature. Ample patio space, a fire pit and built-in barbecue fill out the backyard.
Tomer Fridman of Compass was the listing agent.
Rob Kardashian, the younger brother of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, is known as a personality on the family’s reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The 30-year-old also has been a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” and last year starred in his own reality series, “Rob & Chyna.”
