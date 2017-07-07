Rob Kardashian's Calabasas home sells for $2.44 million

A Calabasas home that Kris Jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, bought for son Rob Kardashian has sold for $2.44 million.

The traditional-style home on a cul-de-sac came to market in January for $2.675 million and more recently was listed for $2.55 million. Jenner, through a blind trust, bought the property a year ago for $2.285 million, The Times previously reported.

Built in 2005, the gray-hued house has 4,256 square feet of living space on two floors. Living areas include family and living rooms, a center-island kitchen, a library and two fireplaces. A vaulted-ceiling dining room sits adjacent to the kitchen and has a view of the swimming pool.

The two-story traditional sits in a gated Calabasas community and has an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool. (Ewing Sotheby's International Realty) (Ewing Sotheby's International Realty)

The master suite features a separate sitting room, dual vanities and a soaking tub, for a total of four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

French doors lead from the main floor to the pool, which has a raised spa and waterfall feature. Ample patio space, a fire pit and built-in barbecue fill out the backyard.

Tomer Fridman of Compass was the listing agent.

Rob Kardashian, the younger brother of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, is known as a personality on the family’s reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The 30-year-old also has been a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” and last year starred in his own reality series, “Rob & Chyna.”

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

David Arquette’s historic Windsor Square Craftsman fetches $8.3 million

Former Paramount Pictures head sells Malibu Colony home for $18 million

‘Seinfeld’ producer Andrew Scheinman gets $9.5 million for Bel-Air spec house

Vince Vaughn lists for sale Nichols Canyon home once owned by Kate Bosworth