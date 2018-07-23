Screenwriters Roger Simon, Sheryl Longin cap off sale of Hollywood Hills home

Husband-and-wife screenwriters Roger Simon and Sheryl Longin can put a period on their home-sale saga. The 1930s residence in the Hollywood Hills has sold for $2.2 million.
Providing a burst of color against the hillside, the multilevel house sports a green, salmon and tan facade before opening to a floor plan full of Spanish flair. Through a front door made of reclaimed wood sit bright living spaces splashed with Saltillo tile.
Beamed ceilings hang over the dining room, a center-island kitchen and the living room, which is anchored by a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. Picture windows, as well as a covered balcony, take in canyon views.
There’s another floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace in the master suite, which opens to a balcony of its own. Three other bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms conclude the 3,600-square-foot interior.
In the front, there’s a courtyard. In the back, there’s a dining area overlooking a swimming pool and spa.
Paul Czako of Gussman Czako Estates handled both ends of the deal.
The property had been listed for $3.249 million when it came on the market last year. More recently, the asking price was $2.5 million.
Simon, 74, was nominated for an Academy Award in 1989 for co-writing the screenplay for "Enemies, a Love Story." Also a novelist, he adapted his book "The Big Fix" for the 1978 film of the same name starring Richard Dreyfuss.
Longin boasts writing credits on the films "Prague Duet" (1998) and "Dick" (1999). The pair co-wrote “The Party Line,” a historical drama novel, in 2012.