Music producer Ross Robinson seeks $11.74 million for Venice beach home

Ross Robinson, the music producer behind such albums as Korn’s self-titled first record and Limp Bizkit’s “Three Dollar Bill, Y’all,” has put his Venice beach home on the market for $11.74 million.

The 4,422-square-foot contemporary, designed and built in 1997 by Miguel Flores and David Ming-Li Lowe, has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and sits north of the pier on a lot abutting the boardwalk.

Renovated by designer Michael McCraine, the interior features light wood floors, decorative tilework and vibrant wallpaper. A step-up dining room divides the living room and open-plan kitchen, which has custom walnut cabinetry, an island and a breakfast booth.

The multi-level contemporary on the Venice boardwalk has three bedrooms in more than 4,400 square feet of space. (Brandon Arant and Luke Gibson) (Brandon Arant and Luke Gibson)

There are three wood-burning fireplaces in the four-story home, which has ocean views from each level.

Wood-and-steel staircases and walkways connect each level, including a top floor that opens to a rooftop deck. The ground floor, which has a living area, kitchen and bedroom suite, doubles as a private apartment.

There’s also an attached three-car garage.

Tiffany Rochelle of Halton Pardee + Partners holds the listing.

Robinson, 50, made a name for himself for his work on Fear Factory’s 1991 album “Concrete.” A pioneer of the nu-metal sound, he has produced albums for bands including The Cure, Slipknot and At the Drive-In.

He bought the property in 2000 for $2.35 million, records show.

