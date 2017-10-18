Music producer Ross Robinson seeks $11.74 million for Venice beach home

Ross Robinson, the music producer behind such albums as Korn’s self-titled first record and Limp Bizkit’s “Three Dollar Bill, Y’all,” has put his Venice beach home on the market for $11.74 million.
The 4,422-square-foot contemporary, designed and built in 1997 by Miguel Flores and David Ming-Li Lowe, has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and sits north of the pier on a lot abutting the boardwalk.
Renovated by designer Michael McCraine, the interior features light wood floors, decorative tilework and vibrant wallpaper. A step-up dining room divides the living room and open-plan kitchen, which has custom walnut cabinetry, an island and a breakfast booth.
There are three wood-burning fireplaces in the four-story home, which has ocean views from each level.
Wood-and-steel staircases and walkways connect each level, including a top floor that opens to a rooftop deck. The ground floor, which has a living area, kitchen and bedroom suite, doubles as a private apartment.
There’s also an attached three-car garage.
Tiffany Rochelle of Halton Pardee + Partners holds the listing.
Robinson, 50, made a name for himself for his work on Fear Factory’s 1991 album “Concrete.” A pioneer of the nu-metal sound, he has produced albums for bands including The Cure, Slipknot and At the Drive-In.
He bought the property in 2000 for $2.35 million, records show.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Singer Tamar Braxton seeks $15 million for her Calabasas mansion
Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig finds a new home base in Encino
Actor-comedian Mike Epps parts ways with marital home in Encino
Hollywood Bowl founding director’s former 1920s home looks to book a new resident