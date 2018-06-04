NBA star Russell Westbrook scores a Brentwood new build for $19.75 million

Russell Westbrook has joined fellow NBA superstar LeBron James in Brentwood, buying a newly built home in the Westside community for $19.75 million in a deal consummated off-market, records show.
The multi-level house, designed by architect Ken Ungar, sits on a leafy corner lot where actor Anthony LaPaglia previously lived. LaPaglia sold the property, which previously centered on a 1941 Traditional-style residence of about 5,200 square feet, two years ago for $8.2 million, public records show. The new home was completed this year.
While details are scant, building permits reveal the home has about 9,000 square feet of living space across two floors plus a lower basement level with an additional 4,000 square feet of space. The half-acre property also features a covered patio, a detached garage and a new 38-foot-long swimming pool with a spa.
Westbrook, 29, has a long history in Los Angeles, having attended UCLA and before that Leuzinger High School in Lawndale.
The dynamic point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder is a seven-time all-star and the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player. He has averaged a triple-double in points, rebounds and assists in each of the last two seasons, including a 2016-17 campaign in which he led the league in scoring.
The purchase, made through a limited liability company, isn’t Westbrook’s first foray into L.A.’s Westside. Three years ago he made a splash in Beverly Crest, buying a renovated and expanded home from reality TV personality Scott Disick for $4.65 million.