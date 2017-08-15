BMX biker Ryan Nyquist lists Santa Cruz pad for $1 million

BMX rider Ryan Nyquist is looking to cycle in a new owner to his home in Santa Cruz, listing the four-bedroom spot for $997,000.

Located in the Carbonera Estates area, the cozy 2,469-square-foot house is surrounded by a dense layer of trees, with multiple large decks overlooking the green, park-like landscape.

The two-story home in Santa Cruz sits on a leafy lot of more than a third of an acre.

Skylights and vaulted wood ceilings overlook an open floor plan with hardwood floors. Large windows surround the fireplace in the living room. The master bedroom leads onto the deck, and the basement — which features tile and carpet — has two exits leading onto the patio.

Sally Lyng of David Lyng Real Estate holds the listing.

Nyquist, 38, has been competing professionally for over two decades, and has won multiple gold medals in the X Games. The veteran rider received an ESPY for Best Action Sports Athlete in 2004.

He bought the home three years ago for $865,000, records show.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

Visit and like the Hot Property Facebook page for more stories and updates throughout the week. It’s also a fine place to leave a tip.

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

John McVie's Brentwood home proves to be an instant hit

Actor Adam Sinclair poured on the charm and raked in the dough in Culver City

MLB free agent Coco Crisp clears a base in Rancho Mirage

Before and After: Canyon home opens itself up to a Zen sensibility