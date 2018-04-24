Former USC star Sam Baker tests the Tustin housing market

Former USC All-American and NFL offensive lineman Sam Baker has listed his home in his native city of Tustin for around $1.3 million.
The four-bedroom home is roughly three miles from Tustin High School, where Baker played football before becoming a standout at USC.
Within 3,300 square feet of interiors are a living room with a fireplace, a great room and a second-story bonus room. The center-island kitchen, illuminated by two metal orb chandeliers, features granite countertops and a backsplash.
Amenities in the master suite include a sitting area, a fireplace and a custom walk-in closet. Out back, a covered patio holds a fire pit.
The listing price is $1.288 million. Records show Baker bought the spot eight years ago for $925,000.
Baker, 32, was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft following an outstanding career at USC, including first-team Walter Camp and second-team Associated Press All-American honors as a senior.
The offensive tackle signed a six-year deal worth $41.5 million in 2013 but was cut two years later following a string of injuries.
Anthony Jones of HomeSmart Evergreen Realty holds the listing.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: