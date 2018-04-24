Advertisement

Former USC star Sam Baker tests the Tustin housing market

By Jack Flemming
Apr 24, 2018 | 7:35 AM
Former USC star Sam Baker tests the Tustin housing market
Former USC star and NFL first-round draft pick Sam Baker has listed his home in his native city of Tustin for around $1.3 million. (Realtor.com)

Former USC All-American and NFL offensive lineman Sam Baker has listed his home in his native city of Tustin for around $1.3 million.

The four-bedroom home is roughly three miles from Tustin High School, where Baker played football before becoming a standout at USC.

Advertisement

Within 3,300 square feet of interiors are a living room with a fireplace, a great room and a second-story bonus room. The center-island kitchen, illuminated by two metal orb chandeliers, features granite countertops and a backsplash.

Amenities in the master suite include a sitting area, a fireplace and a custom walk-in closet. Out back, a covered patio holds a fire pit.

The listing price is $1.288 million. Records show Baker bought the spot eight years ago for $925,000.

Baker, 32, was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft following an outstanding career at USC, including first-team Walter Camp and second-team Associated Press All-American honors as a senior.

The offensive tackle signed a six-year deal worth $41.5 million in 2013 but was cut two years later following a string of injuries.

Anthony Jones of HomeSmart Evergreen Realty holds the listing.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Rams quarterback Jared Goff lists his starter home near Agoura Hills for sale

$110-million home sale in Malibu is set to be a new record for Los Angeles County

Retired NFL referee Ed Hochuli officiates a quick sale in San Diego

Writer-producer Rodney Rothman passes the keys to his Venice cottage
Advertisement
Advertisement