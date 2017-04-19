Traditional house takes its cues from East Coast design

Gray shingle siding, white trim and a turret give a shipshape appearance to this East Coast-inspired Traditional in Santa Monica. Built last year, the house has such up-to-the-moment amenities as a vehicle-charging station, a smart house system and a climate-controlled wine cellar. Just to keep things fun, there’s a putting green and a saline swimming pool out back.

Address: 222 20th St., Santa Monica 90402

Price: $7.795 million

Completed last year, the Traditional house has an East Coast vibe. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography) (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

Built: 2016

Architect: Ken Ungar

Lot size: 8,955 square feet

House size: 7,581 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Features: Gated, great room, family room, dining room, home theater, office, four fireplaces, fitness space, master suite balcony, spa, outdoor entertaining area, basement, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90402 ZIP Code in February was $3.1 million based on five sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 12.7% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Susan Newirth, (310) 500-1351, and Richard Stearns, (310) 500-1301, both with Partners Trust

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Old and new coexist in harmony at Westchester redo

105-year-old Craftsman stands its ground in Jefferson Park

La Cañada Flintridge manor ought to be in pictures — and it is