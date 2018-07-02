French tenor Sébastien Izambard reprises his role as seller in Malibu

French singer and composer Sébastien Izambard of the Il Divo quartet has put his compound in Malibu on the market at $12.95 million. This is not the first time the tenor has toyed with the idea of selling. In 2016, he listed the place for $15.9 million.
The whitewashed European-inspired farmhouse, built in 1979, was rebuilt during his ownership to bring a more contemporary flavor to the Old World interiors. Details include cathedral ceilings, oak floors and skylights.
In the living room, gothic-style windows take in garden and ocean views. A great room with a fireplace, a dining room, a center-island kitchen and a media room are among other living spaces.
Including the five-bedroom main house, a one-bedroom guesthouse and a two-bedroom barn, there are eight bedrooms and six bathrooms in more than 7,800 square feet of space.
Patios, a tennis court, a tree-lined driveway, vegetable gardens and a horse corral fill the four-plus acre grounds above Zuma Beach.
Izambard bought the house in 2011 for $4 million, public records show.
