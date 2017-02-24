Selena Gomez seeks $3 million for her mansion in the Lone Star state

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has put her home in Fort Worth on the market for $2.999 million.

The 24-year-old Gomez, who sold another home in Calabasas last year, was born in Dallas County and considers the area home, according to Candy’s Dirt. She bought the property two years ago for an undisclosed price, records show.

Built in 2005, the sprawling estate is English in style with a hints of Tuscan, contemporary and country touches. Black wood shutters add visual contrast to the vibrant stone exterior. Formal landscaping and mature trees surround a courtyard entry with a circular fountain.

The English manor-style estate in Fort Worth sits on 1.56 acres with a saltwater swimming pool, a lighted sports court and a putting green. (Realty Pro Shots) (Realty Pro Shots)

The two-story house has game, media and craft rooms, a formal living room with a fireplace and a home theater within its 10,016 square feet of living space. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with an L-shaped island and opens on one end to a great room with another fireplace.

Of the two masters suites, one features a walk-in closet and a coffee bar. There are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in all.

Two covered patios and a trellis-topped barbecue provide space for outdoor entertaining. A spa and a water slide accompany the saltwater swimming pool, and a putting green and tennis court also lie within the grounds.

Elsewhere, two garages provide parking for 6 to 8 vehicles.

Todd Terry and John Zimmerman of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Real Estate are the listing agents.

Gomez last year appeared in the films “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” “In Dubious Battle” and “The Fundamentals of Caring.” She was previously on the television show “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

As a singer, she has released two solo albums, including “Revival” in 2015. Earlier in her career she recorded as part of Selena Gomez & the Scene.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Former boxing champ Oscar De La Hoya lands a condo in Pasadena for $2.65 million

'Fast and the Furious' director Rob Cohen finds a new place to park it in Woodland Hills

Golfer Fred Couples takes another swing at selling La Quinta home

Off with a bang? L.A. County sees two sales of $30 million or more in early February