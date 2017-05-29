Boxer Sergey Kovalev is ready to spar with buyers for Sherman Oaks home

Former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev has put his home in Sherman Oaks in the real estate ring at $2.15 million.

The two-story house, built in 1953 and recently remodeled, sits on a knoll of about a third of an acre with panoramic city, mountain and valley views.

The renovated two-story sits on about a third of an acre in Sherman Oaks with an outdoor living room and a swimming pool. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The 2,150 square feet of open-plan space features an updated chef’s kitchen that opens to the living and dining areas. There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms that include a master suite with a large soaking tub. Sliding glass doors lead from the master bedroom to a wide balcony.

A swimming pool, spa and covered cabana sit at the back of the house. There’s also an outdoor shower.

Kovalev, 34, lost the WBO, WBA and IBF titles last year after falling to Andre Ward in a unanimous decision. The highly anticipated rematch between Kovalev and Ward is set for next month.

He bought the house two years ago for $1.675 million, records show.

Gayane Yaffa of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

