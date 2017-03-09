Former Charger Shaun Phillips is ready to check out of Beverly Hills condo

Former Chargers linebacker Shaun Phillips has put his condo in Beverly Hills on the market for $1.875 million.

The remodeled corner unit has a living room with a fireplace, an updated kitchen, a dining nook, two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Appointments include hardwood floors, arched French doors and windows, and delicate molding. A foyer lined in black-and-white checkerboard tile sits just inside the front door.

The Beverly Hills condo has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 1,710 square feet of living space. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)

The master suite is equipped with four closets, remote-controlled drapes and French doors that open to a private terrace. In the master bath, a sparkling chandelier and chrome soaking tub unify the space.

Two side-by-side parking spots are included in the sale. Building amenities include concierge services, 24-hour security and a gym.

Chris Jacobs of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.

Phillips, 35, bought the condo two years ago for $1.599 million, property records show.

The former linebacker spent nine of his 11 NFL seasons with the Chargers, making the Pro Bowl in 2010. In recent years he has appeared on the E! reality series “WAGS.”

