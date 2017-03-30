X Games star Shaun White flips his Encinitas home on the market at $8 million

Extreme sports star and entrepreneur Shaun White has listed his oceanfront home in Encinitas for sale at $7.995 million.
The blufftop spot, rebuilt in 2015, has been leased out in recent years for as much as $25,000 a month.
The 3,500-square-foot house, designed for indoor-outdoor living, has steel-cased accordion doors to take in the ocean breeze and whitewater views. Dark wood floors, marble countertops and wrought-iron chandeliers give the interior a sophisticated vibe.
Living spaces include a center-island kitchen that opens to the family room and formal dining room. The master suite, equipped with a steam shower and soaking tub, opens to an ocean-view balcony. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms in all.
Outdoors, tiered decking surrounds a vanishing-edge spa. A private staircase leads down to the beach below.
The property last changed hands five years ago for $3.85 million, records show.
Catherine Gilchrist-Colmar of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
White, 30, has won gold medals at the Winter Olympics for snowboarding and, at the X Games, for skateboarding. More recently, the San Diego native launched Air + Style, a touring festival featuring extreme sports and music.
