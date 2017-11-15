Sparks' Candace Parker, former NBA player Shelden Williams attempt a breakaway from Encino estate

There’s plenty of room to stretch out in this 7,058-square-foot Spanish estate, complete with a two-story entry, expansive lawn and basketball court.

The owners, two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker of the Sparks and former NBA player and Duke standout Shelden Williams, have put the Spanish-style home back on the market for $4.39 million, or $100,000 less than they was asking earlier this year.

Set on 1.38 acres in Encino, the house is approached by a driveway tucked behind private gates. Through the arched entryway sits a step-down living room and a formal dining area, both of which are furnished with a fireplace and crown molding.

The Spanish-inspired house sits on more than an acre in Encino with a swimming pool and a lighted sports court. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Adjacent is a family room and breakfast nook set under vaulted ceilings. Two kitchens, one indoor and one outdoor, provide space for entertaining. Other first-floor amenities include a theater, bonus room and two guestrooms.

Wood-framed windows let in light and give views of the spacious backyard, which holds a pool, spa and a sports court surrounded by landscaping.

Balconies across the second floor look out onto the city. The master suite, one of seven bedrooms, benefits from an oversized bath and walk-in closet.

Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates holds the listing.

Parker, 31, won her first WNBA championship last year as a member of the Sparks. The forward-center has twice been named the league's most valuable player. Earlier this year she took part in the Turkish League championships with Fenerbahce.

Williams, 34, holds the record at Duke for most career blocks and rebounds. Drafted fifth overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2006, the power forward played for seven teams during his NBA career.

