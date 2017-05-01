Sierra Madre home once doubled as a presidential retreat

Herbert Hoover Jr., the son of the 31st President, owned this Hacienda-style home in Sierra Madre for more than a decade starting in the early 1930s. His parents visited often enough that the residence became known as the Winter White House. The Hoovers added a child’s playroom with a built-in slide in homage to family friend and “Winnie the Pooh” author A.A. Milne.

Address: 500 N. Michillinda Ave., Sierra Madre 91024

The 1928 California Hacienda-style home was once the residence of Herbert Hoover Jr., son of the 31st president. (EGP Imaging) (EGP Imaging)

Price: $3.75 million

Built: 1928

Lot size: 50,113 square feet

House size: 5,810 square feet, seven bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Open-beam ceilings, updated kitchen with original icebox, four fireplaces, wood-paneled library, formal dining room, guesthouse, swimming pool with spa, pool house

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91204 ZIP Code in March was $1.145 million based on nine sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 29.4% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Katherine Orth, (626) 355-2384, and Judy Webb-Martin, (626) 688-2273, both with Podley Properties

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Del Rey home's reinvention sets a Traditional tone

Old world trappings meet the modern lifestyle in Encino

Topanga contemporary rises above the commonplace