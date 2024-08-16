This must be West Adams
With Victorian mansions and Craftsman bungalows tucked off its boulevard, driving down West Adams can feel like you’re traveling back in time. Many of the core structures were built between the 1880s and 1910s, making the South L.A. neighborhood one of the oldest in the city. But pops of vibrant street art bring you back to the present, like David Flores’ pensive portrait of Bob Marley set against crimson poppies or the mural of a little girl in a backward cap who holds her hand up in a “W” sign, a nod to the West Coast.
“It’s both a historic neighborhood and one that is in transition,” said Ryan Wilson, co-founder of West Adam’s private co-working club the Gathering Spot. “There are a lot of things that are emerging.”
Founded by wealthy Pasadena industrialists Henry E. Huntington and Hulett C. Merritt, West Adams’ first denizens were of similar economic stature. But as Beverly Hills and other Westside neighborhoods were developed, well-to-do white residents were persuaded to resettle in those areas.
Affluent Black Angelenos took their place, including architect Paul R. Williams, who designed the nearby headquarters of the Golden State Mutual Life Insurance Co. — once the largest Black-owned insurance company in the West — as well as more than 2,000 private homes, with celebrity clients like Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball. Oscar-winning actor Hattie McDaniels, blues musician Ray Charles and attorney Johnnie Cochran also had homes in the neighborhood that was then known as Sugar Hill.
In the 1950s, the expansion of the 10 freeway fractured a core section of West Adams, leading to the demolition of numerous homes through eminent domain. A second exodus left the area somewhat neglected.
More recently, the neighborhood’s relative affordability has made it a target for developers. In response, longtime residents are stepping up to protect the legacy of the majority Black and Latino neighborhood.
In 2020, siblings Jasmine and Giovanni Maldonado, who grew up in West Adams, began hosting the monthly pop-up Midcity Mercado as a way to remain in the neighborhood and combat ongoing gentrification and displacement. Taking place in the parking lot that Jasmine’s retail store Persona shares with her mother’s long-running restaurant Mariscos Marias, the family-friendly market features more than 30 rotating BIPOC vendors.
“Midcity Mercado is a celebration of survival,” Maldonado said. “It’s a really beautiful way to share our perspectives and our stories. It unites us in a way where we can appreciate the change and at the same time celebrate what once was.”
And even though the neighborhood is changing, there’s still plenty of history to explore. You can visit one of 70 sites recognized as cultural landmarks, such as UCLA’s William Andrews Clark Memorial Library, or meditate in the verdant gardens of an Italian Renaissance mansion. The neighborhood also has long-standing favorites for Oaxacan food and Creole cuisine; a community-oriented bookstore concept; a cannabis-friendly ceramics studio; special-occasion-worthy Japanese dining and more.
If you think you know West Adams, it’s worth taking another look.
What's included in this guide
Anyone who’s lived in a major metropolis can tell you that neighborhoods are a tricky thing. They’re eternally malleable and evoke sociological questions around how we place our homes, our neighbors and our communities within a wider tapestry. In the name of neighborly generosity, we included gems that may linger outside of technical parameters. Instead of leaning into stark definitions, we hope to celebrate all of the places that make us love where we live.
Catch a caffeine buzz and a vibe at Jurassic Magic
The coffee program stands out with concoctions such as Bright Eyes, a cold brew with mint, oat milk and agave and Gentle Giant, a pistachio latte with pistachio milk, white chocolate and cardamom that can be ordered hot or cold. There’s also a selection of hot and cold tea drinks and pastries from Sugar Bloom. Baristas are always on hand if you need a recommendation.
Next door, Nuñez and his partners just opened the superette Convi, where they’re using a small kitchen to test food items. There you can also stock up on tinned fish, cured meats, cheese and other pantry items.
Find collaborators and community at the Gathering Spot
“It’s all focused on maintaining this idea that these set of blocks, they really matter,” said Wilson. “I want us to be a part of the neighborhood. I want us to look back and say we were able to accomplish something really special here. We built new things, but we maintained the essence of what West Adams has always been about, or at least been about for a while.”
The Gathering Spot has embedded itself into West Adams with back-to-school drives, weekly run clubs and educational workshops. There’s also plenty of space to work, of course, with meeting and conference rooms available to rent. The on-site restaurant and bar Lena & Duke’s just launched a new menu, and a regular lineup of events spans mixers, panels, concerts, wellness workshops and food or bar crawls in the neighborhood. Members enjoy a host of benefits, including three guest passes per visit and discounted rental rates. Non-members can join select events by reaching out to the club directly.
Stop by any time at Vicky's All Day
Settle into a vibrant third space at Reparations Club
Dig into Creole cuisine at Harold & Belle's
Sift through the crates at High Fidelity Records
Order Oaxacan tlayudas and mole at Gish Bac
Grab a slice and chill at Delicious Pizza
Update your wardrobe at Brother Brother
Get the pastrami at Johnny's West Adams
Cozy up with tacos on the patio at Bee Taqueria
Pick up a one-of-a-kind gift at HYA
Sample California soul food favorites at Alta Adams
Support indie businesses (while sipping a michelada) at MidCity Mercado
Stock up on bottles at Adams Wine Shop
Puff, puff, pass and mold some clay at Pot Gardens
Get whisked away to a Italian-Mediterranean paradise at Cento
Celebrate a special occasion at n/soto
