Silver Lake Colonial Revival evokes an Eastern U.S. house

You don’t see a lot of red-brick houses in Southern California. This Colonial Revival looks like it belongs in the rolling mountains of Pennsylvania rather than on a hillside in Silver Lake. Dating to the late 1930s, the two-story home has been renovated, yet retains its signature architectural style.

Address: 3421 Landa St., Los Angeles 90039

The brick Colonial Revival, on a hillside in Silver Lake, dates to 1937. (Charmaine David) (Charmaine David)

Price: $2.5 million

Built: 1937

Lot size: 6,690 square feet

House size: 3,280 square feet, three bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Remodeled kitchen, screening room, bar, den/office, wine cellar, sun room, laundry room, multiple decks, panoramic city views, rear patio and yard, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90039 ZIP Code in March was $935,000 based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 10.1% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Tracy B. Do, (323) 842-4001, and Antonia Mayer, (310) 922-5212, both with Compass

