Former Encino home of Smokey Robinson seeks $8.75 million after renovation

Motown great Smokey Robinson parted with this Encino home 15 years ago after more than a decade of ownership.

Since then, the handsome Southern Colonial, which the singer-songwriter sold for about $2.3 million, has changed hands once more in 2016 and is now for sale at $8.75 million following a renovation and expansion.

Tucked behind walls and gates, the 1912-built two-story sits at the end of a circle driveway and boxwood topiary that surrounds a large fountain feature. Black shutters create visual contrast against the classic wide front of the home, while a quartet of columns support a Juliet balcony above the front door.

The 10,600-square-foot estate sits behind gates on more than an acre in Encino. (James Moss) (James Moss)

The 10,600 square feet of light and bright living space features crisp crown molding and wainscoting, scalloped built-ins and subdued hues. French doors lead to the leafy backyard.

Living spaces include a foyer lined with checkerboard marble that opens to a living room with a fireplace. Other spaces include an open-plan kitchen, a home theater and a library. Including the newly added guest house, there are seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two powder rooms.

Mature trees surround the rear of the property, which holds a swimming pool and spa. Lawns, a running creek and a “picnic gazebo” fill out the 1.54-acre setting.

Craig Knizek, Billy Rose and Andrea Korchek of the Agency hold the listing.

Robinson, 77, gained fame in the 1960s as a co-founder of the group the Miracles. As a solo artist later in his career he scored such songs as “A Quiet Storm” and “Cruisin’.” His songwriting credits include such hits as “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do.”

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

'American Idol' director Bruce Gowers begins another search for a buyer in Malibu

Eminem’s massive Michigan mansion hits the market at $2 million

John McVie's Brentwood home proves to be an instant hit

Ed Norton bags a trophy home in gated Malibu Colony