Songwriter-producer Stephan Moccio looks to score an offer for Rivas Canyon contemporary

Stephan Moccio, the songwriter-composer-producer who co-wrote Miley Cyrus’ 2014 hit “Wrecking Ball,” has put his home in Pacific Palisades back up for sale at $9.995 million.
Completed last year, the sophisticated contemporary-style house features floors made from 100-year-old barn oak, vibrant slabs of marble and matte plaster walls tailored for displaying artwork. Floor-to-ceiling windows and Fleetwood sliding doors bring in views of the home’s leafy Rivas Canyon surroundings.
Within more than 5,100 square feet of open-plan space are a great room, a family room and a center-island kitchen. Each of the home’s five bedrooms features closets with custom millwork. The master suite opens to a balcony overlooking the backyard.
The home sits on slightly more than an acre with ash decking, an outdoor fireplace, lawn and landscaping. Views take in the canyon and tree-tops.
Moccio bought the property four years ago for $3.55 million, records show.
The recording artist and producer has credits that include Cyrus’ fourth album, "Bangerz," and the Celine Dion song "A New Day Has Come." He also has collaborated with such artists as Seal, Josh Groban, Randy Jackson and John Legend.
As a composer, he co-wrote and co-produced songs for the film "Fifty Shades of Grey" and its soundtrack, including "Earned It."
Barbara Boyle of Sotheby’s International Realty and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.