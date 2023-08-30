Miley Cyrus reveals longtime connection to her burned-down Malibu house that ‘had so much magic to it’

Miley Cyrus shared details about her intimate connection with her burned-down Malibu home and gave a look into her life as a child star.

While Miley Cyrus’ marriage is famously over now, the “Flowers” artist has nothing but positive things to say about the Malibu home she shared with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The 30-year-old singer talked about the home’s significance in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday as part of a series to promote her single “Used to Be Young.” She revealed that she recorded her first album under her real name in the Malibu home of her producer Matthew Wilder.

“The ‘Meet Miley Cyrus’ record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist, and so I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would’ve never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down,” Cyrus said. “That house had so much magic to it. It ended up really changing my life.”

The former Disney Channel star bought Wilder’s former home in 2016 and it burned down during the deadly 2018 Woolsey fire. Cyrus was filming an episode of “Black Mirror” in South Africa when the fire occurred, she told Howard Stern in 2018. She also mentioned that Hemsworth, who was at the house as evacuations were happening, managed to save the couple’s pets.

“Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones,” Cyrus tweeted in the fire’s aftermath. “My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left.”

In Tuesday’s video, Cyrus also noted that her debut album as herself was strategically paired with a release under her famous alter ego, Hannah Montana.

“The smartest thing to do was to put it on a double disc, so Hannah would be on the other side because at the time I wasn’t valued in the way that Hannah was,” she said. “The magic was more in her, and so this was a way that we could help people put the two and two together that really the voice behind Hannah was always me.”

In another video in the TikTok series, Cyrus gave a rundown of what it was like to be a child star with two identities.

Here’s what the average day’s schedule looked like when she was “probably like 12 or 13”: Wake up at 5:30 a.m. to get hair and makeup done. At 7 a.m., get picked up to go to an interview at 7:15. More interviews at 7:45, 8:15 and 8:45. Then a two-hour break to meet with editors. Later in the day, another interview at an unspecified time before 1 p.m., but this time “the reporters are all fifth-grade students.” And then interviews for the rest of the day until 6:15.

“I’m a lot of things, but lazy ain’t one of them,” Cyrus said after reading the exhaustive timetable aloud. “So I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation.”